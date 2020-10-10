Minter Network (BIP) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $68,629.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00253155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01516132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,994,650,839 coins and its circulating supply is 2,789,441,272 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

