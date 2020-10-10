Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.94.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.