Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $190.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRTX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

MRTX opened at $183.30 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after buying an additional 446,269 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,318,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

