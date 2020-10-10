Misonix’s (MSON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSON. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSON opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Misonix has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Misonix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Misonix by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 395,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 263,265 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Misonix by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 59,737 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Misonix by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

