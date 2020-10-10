Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Mistras Group stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.