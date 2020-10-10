Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

MNR opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 74.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth about $6,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 115.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 377,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,024,000 after buying an additional 279,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.