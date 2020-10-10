Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of strength in the energy drinks category and robust second-quarter 2020 results. Despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales improved on a sequential basis in the second half of the quarter with stores reopening in a phased manner. Its earnings reflected gains from cost leverage, which further led to gross and operating margin growth. Moreover, management doesn’t foresee any material impact of COVID-19 and stated that it is not facing any supply-chain disruption, currently. However, it witnessed a shift in consumer preference and lower traffic in convenience stores and gas stations along with a decline in the food service on-premise channel. Apart from these, unfavorable currency movements and stiff competition remain concerns.”

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

MNST stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.