Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $368.00 at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $358.00 to $368.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Shares of MCO opened at $294.73 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 81,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,969,000 after buying an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

