Morgan Stanley Boosts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $84.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,426 shares in the company, valued at $61,484,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Globe Life by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

