Morgan Stanley Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $76.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,814 shares of company stock valued at $46,030,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 136.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.