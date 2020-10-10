Morgan Stanley Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $60.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of VOYA opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 255.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

