Morgan Stanley Increases CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $18.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,871.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,452,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 1,378,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,154,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 488,638 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 246,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,134,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 243,268 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

