Morgan Stanley Raises AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $46.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after purchasing an additional 910,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AFLAC by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,896,000 after acquiring an additional 137,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AFLAC by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

