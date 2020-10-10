Morgan Stanley Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $300.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Shares of HD stock opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.32. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

