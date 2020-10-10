Morgan Stanley Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $46.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 80,618 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lincoln National by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.