Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank upgraded ITV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised ITV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITVPY opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. ITV has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.