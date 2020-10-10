Morgan Stanley Trims Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price to $24.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

