Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $4.29. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 68,100 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $275.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.81, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

