Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Trading 7.8% Higher

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Motus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOTUY)

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

