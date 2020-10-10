MSC Industrial Direct’s (MSM) Sell Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their sell rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.13.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.