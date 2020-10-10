MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MSG Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.44.

NASDAQ MSGE opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33. MSG Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

