MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTSC. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 281,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.