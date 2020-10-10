Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYL. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,530. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 523.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 100.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 3,034.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

