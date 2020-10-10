Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $121.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

