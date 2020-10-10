Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 222,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 525,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.69 price objective on shares of Namaste Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

