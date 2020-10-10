Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 85,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops and manufactures portable nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its devices are used by chemical professionals in many industries, such as oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, and others, as well as numerous government and university research labs worldwide.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.