Nano Market Capitalization Tops $109.36 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $109.36 million and $6.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00007216 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, Koinex, Bit-Z and OKEx. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, Nanex, Coindeal, HitBTC, Bitinka, RightBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Koinex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

