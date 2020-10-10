National Bank Financial Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Northland Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.86.

Shares of NPI opened at C$41.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. Northland Power has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$42.29.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.8349183 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

