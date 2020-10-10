National Bank Financial Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$11.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.98.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.76 million and a PE ratio of 17.66. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.33.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

