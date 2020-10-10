National Bank Financial Raises NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$2.75

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

GRA opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

