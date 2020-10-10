National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 920 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 865.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 900.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Andrew Agg acquired 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($181,817.77). Also, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £329,083.12 ($430,005.38). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,827 shares of company stock worth $13,943,859.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

