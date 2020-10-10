Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.68

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as high as $9.74. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 51,121 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

