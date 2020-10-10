Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $613.07 million, a PE ratio of -904.55 and a beta of 0.75. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 293,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 963,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.