Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.07.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.27 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.