Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

NAV stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -498.06 and a beta of 2.29. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,765,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth $9,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Navistar International by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 415,587 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 166.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 237,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

