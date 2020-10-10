NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

