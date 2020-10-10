Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. Neogen has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Neogen by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Neogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Neogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

