NeoPhotonics’ (NPTN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $7.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of NPTN opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $335.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 203,557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 154.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 29.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

