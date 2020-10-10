NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.60 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $90.60 to $108.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.42.

NTES opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 3,432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 103,845 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NetEase by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NetEase by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,950,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

