Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ NFIN opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Netfin Acquisition has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $11.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netfin Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.66% of Netfin Acquisition worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial, online, and mobile banking and payments; trade finance; and telecommunications.

