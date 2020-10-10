Netfin Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NFINU) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU)’s stock price rose 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 2,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netfin Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Netfin Acquisition comprises 2.2% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netfin Acquisition were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

