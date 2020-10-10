NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTCT. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.58, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,131,000 after buying an additional 412,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,738 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.