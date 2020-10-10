Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NYSE:NBW) Shares Up 0.4%

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 3,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NBW)
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.