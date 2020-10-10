Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NYSE:NBW) Shares Up 0.4%

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 3,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth $177,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth $429,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth $216,000.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.