Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

STIM opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.53. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 118,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 25.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 495,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 154.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

