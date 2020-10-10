New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

