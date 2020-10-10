New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. Notably, the company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet puts it in better position to tide over the pandemic. This is evident from the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom-line improved year-over-year. The company registered higher digital-only subscriptions during the quarter. Total subscription revenues are expected to increase about 10% during the third quarter. However, we note that both print and digital advertising revenues showcased a decline. Looking into the third quarter, management anticipates a sharp fall in advertising revenues owing to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Get New York Times alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYT opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in New York Times by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in New York Times by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New York Times by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.