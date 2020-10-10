Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.10. Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 80,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

Get Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) alerts:

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.