NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.10

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.10 and traded as high as $19.22. NEWTEK Business Services shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 73,406 shares trading hands.

NEWT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 99.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 269.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

