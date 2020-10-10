Nexo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.50 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $73.70 million and $5.50 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00253155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01516132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, YoBit, Allbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Bitbns, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

