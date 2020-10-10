NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:NREF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1,886.78 and a quick ratio of 1,886.78. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
