NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:NREF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1,886.78 and a quick ratio of 1,886.78. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

